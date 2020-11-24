VIDEO: See what Greene County mayors say about ‘staying the course’

“A great gift you can give is keeping your neighbor safe,” Stone said.

Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said he typically has a large Thanksgiving gathering with his five children and five grandchildren. This year he and his wife will be having a Thanksgiving dinner alone.

“Family gatherings are a big deal for us, but we have to get through this,” Keller told the Dayton Daily News.

Keller said he and the other mayors got together and decided to do this to encourage their residents, Greene County residents and Ohioans to “stay the course.”

“You hear people talk about COVID fatigue, I understand that, we’re all tired of it, but we can’t give up now,” Keller said. “it is critical to stay on top of this, especially during the holidays.”