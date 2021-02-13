Vintage baseball team looking for volunteers

The club invites interested adults to the open house at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the Bier Hall at Carillon Brewing Company at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., in Dayton, according to a press release.

Attendees will get an introduction to the club and the early game of “base ball,” which was two words until the 1880s. The club suggested participants dress in active wear for the opportunity to practice throwing and hitting using vintage-style bats and balls, weather permitting.