VOICE OF DAYTON BUSINESS: Don’t let Ohio be the guinea pig again

For the small price tag of about $2 million to $3 million, any out-of-state interest group can hire savvy political consultants, lawyers and petition signature gatherers in Ohio to get an issue on the ballot. This ease of access puts Ohio in the category of “low-hanging fruit” for interest groups to pilot constitutional amendments before they go national. And every time, our business community is looked to as the funding solution to defeat these bad constitutional amendments. This can’t continue – it’s not good for Ohio and it’s not good for business.

At a minimum, there are statutory changes that the Ohio General Assembly should consider, which will make it harder for out-of-state interest groups and investors to get issues on the Ohio ballot.

As we begin a new General Assembly in January, now is the time to act before we are faced with another unnecessary issue. It is important that Ohio has a ballot process that allows the citizens of Ohio and the Ohio General Assembly to bring an issue to the electorate for consideration.

This same priority, however, doesn’t need to exist for a select number of out-of-state groups that want to test their political ideologies at the expense of Ohioans. Interest groups can keep their money in California, and we’ll keep our money in Ohio.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.