VOICES: Young workers must ‘push forward’ despite historic unemployment rates, recent Ohio State grad from Centerville says

A graduate assistant sits in an empty auditorium during an online lecture on the first day of classes Monday, August 17, 2020, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. More of Georgia's public universities are opening for the fall term, trying to balance concern about COVID-19 infections against a mandate for on-campus classes citing financial needs and student desires (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy

No, the assorted series of triumphs and failures, infatuations and heartbreaks alike play an equally if not more important role in shaping the proverbial neophyte that initially stepped onto campus.

This is not to imply that the college graduate is a finished product by any means; indeed, it is often this group that faces the most uncertainty. The thought of what the post-graduate future holds is daunting, and the pandemic has only compounded upon this anxiety by suffocating the job market and isolating us from needed pillars of social support, all the while under a cloud of an invisible force that threatens to harm us and our loved ones.

With the unemployment rate this year reaching its highest level since the Great Depression, today’s graduates face a situation quite unlike any of their past peers have experienced. It is hard to say what lurks on the horizon of our global society itself, let alone our personal and professional lives.

There have been improvements, but things are far from ideal.

Our national’s new jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 5 were 884,000, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. It was the same number of new claims the prior week.

But the pandemic has also, amidst its exposure of deficits in public policy and the healthcare system, highlighted an important attribute central to the human condition: resilience. Individuals everywhere are adapting to the demands of the current climate not out of fear, but care for their fellow people, and determination to collectively beat this virus. As students we must do the same, and push forward in spite of everything that has been thrown at us.

The word “commencement” itself appears to be a curious misnomer: after all, the event for which it is named chiefly celebrates the end of a period, and one’s achievement of a college degree. Perhaps a re-framing is then needed, for the ceremony does indeed mark a commencement of sorts: our entry into the real world, as individuals ready to find our footing. The opportunity to apply our degree, yes, but also our accrued knowledge and experiences. Pandemic or not, we owe it to ourselves to exhibit the same resolve that has come to define our class.

Ayush Peddireddi is a recent graduate of The Ohio State University with degrees in English literature and biomedical science. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Vietnam this year, which he plans to pursue before entering medical school. He lives in Centerville.