Warmer weather through end of week; Rain expected Friday night

Cloudy and cool this evening, stray sprinkle overnight
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Today will start out cloudy, but skies will clear throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be cool, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with a low of around 29 degrees.

Tomorrow, we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs again near 50 degrees.

Overnight clouds will gather again, especially after midnight. Low temperatures will be a little warmer, at around 36 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and even warmer, with highs near 57 degrees.

Friday night we will see clouds and rain chances begin to rise, with rain chances rising especially in the early hours of Saturday morning and continuing through dawn.

Friday night lows will be around 46 degrees.

