WARN notice: Marriott at UD to lay off 117 workers

The Dayton Marriott at the University of Dayton is laying off workers, Concord Hospitality Enterprises is warning Ohio government.
The layoffs at the 1414 South Patterson Blvd. hotel will be effective Sept. 18, 2020, Crystal Thrasher, director of human resources for Concord, said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
“This will result in the layoff of 117 employees (including full and part time),” Thrasher said in the letter, which the state received Monday.
“This layoff is due to the significant financial impact on the travel and tourism industry caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” she added. “All affected employees are currently being notified. Bumping rights do not exist.”
In 2017, the hotel and its owner completed a $23 million renovation of its 399 rooms, restaurant and conference room, adding numerous modern conveniences.
The property’s last extensive renovation before 2017 had been in 2008. In all, it has 13,600 square feet of meeting space, a full-service restaurant and bar, a fitness center and a pool.
Nearly six years ago, UD bought the hotel for $18.5 million, embarking on a partnership with Concord, which was to operate the hotel. The site retained its Marriott branding.