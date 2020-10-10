Warped Wing downtown closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee who tested positive worked in the taproom last on Thursday until noon when they were alerted that they were potentially exposed to the virus and “were immediately sent to get a test," according to the post. The post said the business was made aware of the positive test result Friday morning.

All of the downtown Warped Wing employees are being tested and the taproom will remain closed until further notice “as we need time to deeply sanitize the brewery as well as time for our team to receive their test results,” the post said.