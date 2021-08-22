Warren County among top counties in Ohio for new homes: See where others stand

Warren County, spurred by growth in Springboro, Clearcreek Twp. and Mason in the last decade, has among the largest increase in new housing, and it also has the lowest vacancy rate of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of new Census data.
Warren County added about 12,525 new housing units in the last 10 years, and its rate of housing growth is more than triple that of most other Ohio counties, including five of the six other local jurisdictions.
“The main reasons behind this growth in housing and population is due to an attractive environment for living and working,” said Matt Schnipke, director of the Warren County Office of Economic Development.
On Monday, the Dayton Daily News will publish a story that looks at Ohio’s new housing growth and how this region stacks up.
|Ohio counties with the most growth in housing units
|Statewide rank (highest to lowest)
|County
|% increase in new housing units
|1
|Delaware County
|23.3%
|2
|Union County
|19.1%
|3
|Warren County
|15.5%
|4
|Franklin County
|10.2%
|5
|Medina County
|8.7%
|11
|Miami County
|5.7%
|15
|Greene County
|4.5%
|17
|Butler County
|3.7%
|37
|Champaign County
|0.6%
|53
|Clark County
|-0.7%
|61
|Montgomery County
|-1.3%
|Ohio counties housing unit vacancy rates
|County
|Housing unit vacancy rate
|Warren County*
|4.5%
|Butler County
|5.6%
|Miami County
|5.7%
|Greene County
|6.3%
|Champaign County
|7.3%
|Clark County
|8.4%
|Montgomery County
|9.1%
|*Lowest in the state
|Source: US Census