Washington Twp. man jailed on sex material charges involving nudity, minor

Local News | 50 minutes ago
By Nick BlizzardParker Perry

DAYTON – A 54-year-old Washington Twp. man is in the Montgomery County Jail, booked on sexual material charges.

Kirk Alan Himmelberg was booked on pandering sexually oriented material and illegal use of a minor involving nudity oriented material, records show.

He was arrested around noon Wednesday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to the jail’s website.

Himmelberg has not been formally charged and has no prior criminal record in the county, court and jail records show.

No bond or court date has been set, according to jail records.

