Centerville, Kettering change boundaries after county, state approval

New boundaries have been approved between the cities of Centerville and Kettering.
Montgomery County commissioners and the Ohio Secretary of State recently approved changes to both cities’ corporate lines, according to the city of Centerville.
For decades, properties on Crispy Drive, Dobbs Drive, Glenmina Drive, East Rahn Road, Walford Drive and Pondview Park have been located within both jurisdictions, Centerville officials said in a statement released today.
With the change, 11 parcels are wholly within Centerville and two parcels — including Pondview Park — are in Kettering, Centerville officials said.
A public hearing is tentatively planned for November to appropriately rezone the area.