X

Centerville, Kettering change boundaries after county, state approval

New boundaries have been approved between the cities of Centerville and Kettering. FILE
New boundaries have been approved between the cities of Centerville and Kettering. FILE

Credit: Cosette Gunter

Credit: Cosette Gunter

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

New boundaries have been approved between the cities of Centerville and Kettering.

Montgomery County commissioners and the Ohio Secretary of State recently approved changes to both cities’ corporate lines, according to the city of Centerville.

For decades, properties on Crispy Drive, Dobbs Drive, Glenmina Drive, East Rahn Road, Walford Drive and Pondview Park have been located within both jurisdictions, Centerville officials said in a statement released today.

ExploreBUSINESS: KHN new medical office to focus on senior health care, add jobs in Kettering

With the change, 11 parcels are wholly within Centerville and two parcels — including Pondview Park — are in Kettering, Centerville officials said.

A public hearing is tentatively planned for November to appropriately rezone the area.

ExplorePOPULAR: Stein Mart loss has Kettering center eyeing ‘all spectrums’ to replace largest tenant

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.