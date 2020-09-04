Wayne High marching band seeks to lift community spirits with neighborhood Saturday parades

With fewer opportunities to perform at football games this year, the Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes have announced they will hold a series of parades throughout Huber Heights.
Through Oct. 3, the band will hold a parade each Saturday at 10 a.m. in the neighborhood of one of the Huber Heights’ five elementary schools.
Community members are invited to attend only the parade closest to their homes.
“Times are tough and I truly feel that this group has the ability to bring joy and excitement to our neighbors,” said Kirsten Showers, Wayne High School band director.
At the end of each parade, the band will perform a song but only if COVID-19 guidelines can be followed by spectators. Guidelines include spectators wearing masks if they’re outside of their cars, properly social distancing and not following the band along its parade route.
Emily Petachi and Marcus Kendrick, senior field commanders for the marching band, are featured in a video released by the band that explains guidelines for the events.
“The goal is to give us more performance opportunities and boost the spirits of our community during this difficult time,” Petachi said. “And we’re super excited to share it with you.”
If the weather is a problem for any of the parade dates, the parade will be postponed to the following weekend and the band will perform two parades on the same day. If this happens, the rescheduled parade will be held at 11 a.m.
The parade dates and locations are as follows:
Sept. 5 - Valley Forge Elementary
Sept. 12 - Rushmore Elementary
Sept. 19 - Wright Brothers Elementary
Sept. 26 - Monticello Elementary
Oct. 3 - Charles Huber Elementary