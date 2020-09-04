Wayne High marching band seeks to lift community spirits with neighborhood Saturday parades

Emily Petachi and Marcus Kendrick, senior field commanders for the marching band, are featured in a video released by the band that explains guidelines for the events.

“The goal is to give us more performance opportunities and boost the spirits of our community during this difficult time,” Petachi said. “And we’re super excited to share it with you.”

If the weather is a problem for any of the parade dates, the parade will be postponed to the following weekend and the band will perform two parades on the same day. If this happens, the rescheduled parade will be held at 11 a.m.

The parade dates and locations are as follows:

Sept. 5 - Valley Forge Elementary

Sept. 12 - Rushmore Elementary

Sept. 19 - Wright Brothers Elementary

Sept. 26 - Monticello Elementary

Oct. 3 - Charles Huber Elementary