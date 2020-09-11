‘We promised we would never forget:' Area communities remember 9/11

While many other ceremonies commemorating the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2011 terror attacks against the United States didn’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fairborn held a scaled-back version of its normal event.
“This is really an event that we could not let go by the boards because we have done it every Sept. 11, since the towers went down,” said former Chamber of Commerce President Paul Newman.
The small gathering of chamber members, community members, law enforcement officers and emergency service personnel distanced on the lawn at the National Center for Medical Readiness at Calamityville Friday morning. The event was held in front of the 9/11 memorial, a concrete slab next to a piece of steel from one of the World Trade Center towers. The two-tower monument is ringed by nine trees and 11 rose bushes.
“Nineteen years ago today, the city of Fairborn promised we would never forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Fairborn Fire Chief David Reichert during his speech. “We won’t even let a global pandemic stop us from remembering.”
Reichert paid tribute in his speech to the 2,977 innocent men, women and children who were murdered that day. The number of victims is rising as emergency responders suffer from health effects contracted on 9/11, he said.
“The War on Terror is continuing to happen today,” Reichert said. “The sacrifices continue today. We must continue to remember them and thank them. This event changed us. It changed the world. On this day, we saw the worst of human nature. At the same time, saw the best of America come together.”
At 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 hit the north tower, the small crowd sang ‘God Bless America.’ Then, American Legion Post 526 of Fairborn performed a 21-gun salute. The ceremony ended with retired Montgomery Sheriff Sgt. Del Braund playing ‘Amazing Grace’ on the bagpipes.
Some traditions had to be sacrificed this year. There was no honor guard from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base present.
American Legion Beavercreek Memorial Post 763 will hold a Patriot Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Beavercreek 9/11 Memorial on Fairfield Road.