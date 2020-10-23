West Carrollton district to break ground on two new schools

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is sharing the cost of the project at 81% state funds and 19% local funds. A bond issue passed in November 2019 to pay for the district’s portion.

The new Walter Shade Early Childhood Center will have an estimated enrollment of 742 students in 2022, while the new C.F. Holliday Elementary will have an estimated enrollment of 538 student, Haag said.

Superintendent Andrea Townsend said today’s groundbreaking is “an exciting time” as the district moves forward in providing students with new learning environments.

“The age and infrastructure of current buildings have prevented us from being able to meet the demands of electricity, technology and classroom space,” Townsend said. “The new buildings are being planned for the needs of today while we also try to prepare for future needs. The buildings will be a source of pride for our students and the community.”

Garmann/Miller Architects Engineers of Minster designed both buildings. Shook Construction of Moraine will serve as construction manager for both projects.