West Carrollton district to break ground on two new schools

West Carrollton school district will break ground this afternoon on two new schools that will replace buildings that opened in the 1950s.
Walter Shade Early Childhood Center, the new building for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students, will be a 94,854-square foot structure at 430 E. Pease Ave. C.F. Holliday Elementary, a new building for fifth and sixth grade students, will be a 70,840-square-foot structure at 4100 S. Dixie Drive.
Constructed in 1954, the current Walter Shade ECC is a 57,988-square-foot building for pre-K through kindergarten. C.F. Holliday is 50,875-square-foot building constructed in 1950 and one of of three elementary schools housing first through fifth grades. An addition to the facility was completed in 1957.
The existing buildings are aging, according to Jack Haag, the district’s business manager.
“The buildings lack air conditioning, they are in need of major upgrades in plumbing, electrical and HVAC,” Haag said. “The classrooms are undersized by today’s guidelines.”
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is sharing the cost of the project at 81% state funds and 19% local funds. A bond issue passed in November 2019 to pay for the district’s portion.
The new Walter Shade Early Childhood Center will have an estimated enrollment of 742 students in 2022, while the new C.F. Holliday Elementary will have an estimated enrollment of 538 student, Haag said.
Superintendent Andrea Townsend said today’s groundbreaking is “an exciting time” as the district moves forward in providing students with new learning environments.
“The age and infrastructure of current buildings have prevented us from being able to meet the demands of electricity, technology and classroom space,” Townsend said. “The new buildings are being planned for the needs of today while we also try to prepare for future needs. The buildings will be a source of pride for our students and the community.”
Garmann/Miller Architects Engineers of Minster designed both buildings. Shook Construction of Moraine will serve as construction manager for both projects.