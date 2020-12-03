West Milton annexes land; could add population to become city

WEST MILTON — The annexation of nearly 96 acres off Ohio 571 east of West Milton from Union Twp. to the village was approved Tuesday by the Miami County commissioners.
The annexation of land was sought by Stillwater Ridge Properties LLC, Stillwater Ridge Inc. and Joseph and Diane Belmaggio. Ben Herron, village manager, was agent for the annexation.
Herron told the commissioners the village is working to grow to offset our income tax purposes. “Our plans are to generate mixed use properties. It would be not only residential but some commercial applications for our outlying areas,” he said. A developer is “extremely interested in this area,” Herron said.
The development of the property could push the city past the 5,000 population threshold to be a city. That could occur in the next couple of years, Herron said. There were no objections aired to the annexation proposal.