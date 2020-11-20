X

West Milton village manager resigns, halting council investigation

Credit: Chris Stewart

By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer

Matt Kline, the West Milton village manager who was placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 8 pending an investigation by village council for an undisclosed reason, resigned in a letter dated Nov. 16.

The letter was accepted by the council Nov. 18 and Ben Herron, the village service director, was appointed acting village manager, said Mayor Anthony Miller. The resignation was effective immediately.

“Thank you for this opportunity for me to serve the community,” Kline said in the letter.

He had been village manager since 2012 and was being paid $84,783 this year. With the resignation, the investigation by council stopped, Miller said Thursday.

“I cannot give any details of the investigation,” Miller said.

A review of Kline’s personnel file showed no complaints or previous disciplinary action by village officials.

Council is looking into the steps required for the manager hiring process.

“This will allow council to hire a candidate that will reflect our priorities for the future. My goal is to continue moving the village forward towards a brighter future,” Miller said.

