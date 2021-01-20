Wilberforce grad’s inauguration benediction stresses ‘we will make friends of our enemies’

Explore Wilberforce grad chosen to give Biden inauguration benediction talks about his appointment

In discovering our humanity, Beaman said, “we will seek the good in and for all our neighbors,” loving the unlovable, remove the stigma of the so-called untouchables and care for our most vulnerable: our children, the elderly, the emotionally challenged and the poor.

“We will seek rehabilitation beyond correction,” he said. “We’ll extend opportunity to those locked out of opportunity. We will make friends of our enemies. ”

Part of Beaman’s prayer seemed to relate directly to unifying the country following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and the often tumultuous two weeks that followed.

People, he prayed, will no longer raise up weapons against one another.

“We would rather use our resources for the national good and become a beacon of life and goodwill to the world and neither shall we learn hatred anymore,” he said. “We will lie down in peace and not make our neighbors afraid.”

In God, Beaman said, “we discover our humanity and in our humanity, we discover our commonness beyond the difference of color and creed, origin, political party, ideology, geography and personal preferences.”

Beaman, who said he came from a poor neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Wilberforce and a Master’s degree from Boston University before returning to Greene County to attend Payne Theological Seminary, where he earned a doctorate in 2012.