Wilberforce grad’s inauguration benediction stresses ‘we will make friends of our enemies’

A graduate of both Wilberforce University and Payne Theological Seminary emphasized healing, unity and a path forward for America during a benediction that served as the last word of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
The Rev. Silvester Beaman, a longtime confidant of and spiritual adviser to the Biden family, prayed for “divine favor” upon President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and their family, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and their family.
“More than ever, more than ever, they and our nation need you,” said Beaman, referring to God. “We need you, for in you we discover our common humanity.”
During the nearly 5-minute benediction, Beaman, who has served as pastor at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, since 1993, said that Americans, in their common humanity, will “seek out the wounded and bind their wounds.”
“We will seek healing of those who are sick and diseased,” he said. “We will mourn our dead. We will befriend the lonely, the least common and the left out. We will share our abundance with those who are hungry. We will do justly to the oppressed, acknowledge sin and seek forgiveness, thus grasping reconciliation.”
In discovering our humanity, Beaman said, “we will seek the good in and for all our neighbors,” loving the unlovable, remove the stigma of the so-called untouchables and care for our most vulnerable: our children, the elderly, the emotionally challenged and the poor.
“We will seek rehabilitation beyond correction,” he said. “We’ll extend opportunity to those locked out of opportunity. We will make friends of our enemies. ”
Part of Beaman’s prayer seemed to relate directly to unifying the country following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and the often tumultuous two weeks that followed.
People, he prayed, will no longer raise up weapons against one another.
“We would rather use our resources for the national good and become a beacon of life and goodwill to the world and neither shall we learn hatred anymore,” he said. “We will lie down in peace and not make our neighbors afraid.”
In God, Beaman said, “we discover our humanity and in our humanity, we discover our commonness beyond the difference of color and creed, origin, political party, ideology, geography and personal preferences.”
Beaman, who said he came from a poor neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Wilberforce and a Master’s degree from Boston University before returning to Greene County to attend Payne Theological Seminary, where he earned a doctorate in 2012.