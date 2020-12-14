Wilberforce University to become coding center as part of Apple initiative

The programs were created to bring coding and creativity to historically Black colleges and universities.

Explore Wilberforce ranks among colleges with best healthcare administration programs in the nation

“Wilberforce University is excited to be a participating institution in the Apple community education initiative,” said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University. “This partnership aligns wonderfully with our institutional imperative to provide career development and entrepreneurial opportunities for our students. Introducing our students to coding and supporting the development of the knowledge and skills for the 21st century workplace further ensures successful post graduate outcomes for our students.”