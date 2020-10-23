Wildfires a serious concern for vehicles, passengers

“Cabin air filters are the first line of defense against contaminants that reduce vehicle cabin air quality for vehicle owners and their passengers,” said Nathan Perrine, executive director, Car Care Council. “The Car Care Council recommends that motorists in areas impacted by wildfires and those in surrounding states have their cabin air filters replaced. This simple, yet important, service will help ensure vehicle longevity as well as clean air inside the car.”

The cabin air filter is responsible for cleaning the air entering the passenger compartment. Under normal circumstances, it helps trap pollen, bacteria, dust and exhaust gases that may find their way into a vehicle’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, compromising interior air quality and damaging the system. The filter also prevents leaves, bugs and other debris from entering the HVAC system, which could also cause problems.