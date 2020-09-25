Will your vote count? Dayton Daily News Community Conversation examines how you can make sure

Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson and Statehouse Bureau Reporter Laura Bischoff will host the Community Conversation: Will Your Vote Count? at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 live on the Dayton Daily News' Facebook page. The discussion will include election experts and a representative from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose' office.

“We at the Dayton Daily News believe it is our duty to help you make informed voting decisions and to keep watch over the voting process,” Editor Jim Bebbington said. “That’s something we’ve always done, and something we’re committed to doing again this year.”