Will your vote count? Dayton Daily News Community Conversation examines how you can make sure

The Dayton Daily News will host a virtual Community Conversation examining the ways voting has changed during the coronavirus pandemic and answering your questions about how to make sure your ballot is counted.
Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson and Statehouse Bureau Reporter Laura Bischoff will host the Community Conversation: Will Your Vote Count? at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 live on the Dayton Daily News' Facebook page. The discussion will include election experts and a representative from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose' office.
“We at the Dayton Daily News believe it is our duty to help you make informed voting decisions and to keep watch over the voting process,” Editor Jim Bebbington said. “That’s something we’ve always done, and something we’re committed to doing again this year.”
The newspaper has hosted monthly Community Conversations since this past summer, with previous talks on police-community relationships, reopening the economy, going back to school during the pandemic and the impact of the shutdown on local arts groups.
Dayton Daily News staff members also will host two virtual candidate forums:
- Candidate forum: Bebbington and Reporter Eric Schwartzberg will host a candidate forum at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 with Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani and Democratic challenger Mark Fogel. They are running for the Ohio 6th Senatorial District.
- Candidate forum: Dayton Daily News Reporter Chris Stewart and Susan Hesselgesser, executive director of the League of Women Voters, will host a candidate forum at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2 for the Montgomery County Commission race. Incumbent Democrats Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman, and Republican Bob Matthews will participate. Lieberman is running against Matthews. Dodge is running against Republican Arlene Setzer, who declined to participate in the forum.
“The candidate forums are so important and we appreciate the candidates who are joining us for these nontraditional, virtual events,” Bebbington said. “We’ll be fielding questions from our readers during the sessions, and we hope they help our readers make their best choices in the upcoming election.”