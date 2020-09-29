Witness: Victim chased man in parking lot prior to deadly shooting at Clayton nightclub

A man then approached police and said that Harris had a handgun and “was chasing another male around the parking lot trying to shoot him,” according to the report. The witness also said that Harris fired into the air multiple times.

“At one point, a third male jumped out and surprised Brandon and shot him ‘seven to eight times,'" read a witness statement included in the report.

As police were marking evidence in the parking lot, 911 dispatchers informed officers that a shooting victim was dropped off at Miami Valley North Hospital and that there was a vehicle with bullet holes.

The victim, later identified as Harris, died before an officer was able to arrive at the hospital.

Police spoke to two men at the hospital, including one who identified himself as Harris' brother.

The brother said they heard the shooting and found Harris laying on the pavement, according to the report. They picked him up and put him into their vehicle to drive him to the hospital.

Information regarding any suspects has not been released at this time. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which is heading the investigation, is continuing to look into the case.