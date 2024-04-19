Woman pleads guilty to theft from elderly residents while working as aide at Butler County facility

The crimes occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept 28, 2023, and Aug. 4 and Sept. 9, 2023, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say there are two victims, one a 91-year-old resident.

On Thursday, Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, both fourth-degree felonies. She faces a maximum of 36 months in jail. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set sentencing for May 23.

Total restitution is $10,024.96 to be paid to two banks that reimbursed the victims for the fraudulent activity, according to Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker.

Moore was employed as a nursing aide, but has been terminated, said Danielle Webb, vice president of marketing and community relations at Berkeley Square, in January.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority. When a family member notified our team that they suspected theft, we contacted local authorities and worked closely with them through the investigation,” Webb said. “The suspect, who was certified by the state of Ohio, was removed from our campus and has been removed.”

She added, “Employees working on our campus must pass a background check as required by the state. We take any allegations very seriously and support prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Moore was arrested in September on initial charges and theft and misuse of a credit card. The case was bound over to a grand jury from Fairfield Municipal Court. She has been free on her own recognizance.