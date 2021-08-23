Woman’s injuries severe after fall from cliff near Springfield Regional Medical Center

The woman told responding emergency medical staff that she was experiencing extreme back pain and had no feeling in her legs. Police and responding emergency medical staff — with the help of railroad staff — were able to move her to a squad unit. She later was taken by CareFlight’s ground unit to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Miami Valley Hospital confirmed the woman is still a patient, but on Monday declined to share her condition.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of our patients, their families and our associates remains a top priority for Mercy Health,” said Jonathon Fauvie, spokesman for Mercy Health, which operates the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The pink slip process that led to the woman’s hospitalization for mental health services is a way for police, doctors, psychologists, and other health care and law enforcement professionals to involuntary hospitalize someone by declaring the person “represents a risk of physical harm” to themselves or others, specifies the risk and states that the patient would benefit from hospital treatment. Ohio law states that anyone admitted by pink slip must be evaluated within 24 hours and cannot be held more than 72 hours without an affidavit filed, which necessitates a county probate court hearing within five days unless the court grants a continuance.