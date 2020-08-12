Wright Bros. site: $12 million new West Dayton library is just the beginning

The vision for the site of the first U.S. airplane factory is a cultural and community gathering place, said Susan Vincent, city of Dayton planner.

The National Park Service plans to purchase, manage and maintain the two historic Wright brothers airplane factory buildings, Vincent said. The library is the first partner to commit to investing in the site.

The city wants to attract other development partners, and some ideas for end uses include creative tech and high-end light manufacturing that could tie into the site’s aviation heritage, Vincent said.

Other potential uses include mixed-use residential and outdoor recreation, Vincent said.

One goal is for the new library, the national park buildings and future uses to connect to each other, creating a campus-like environment that still has an urban character, she said.

Rendering of west branch library / CONTRIBUTED

The city said conversations continue with the University of Dayton and others to try to find compatible uses for the remainder of the property.

The new west branch library is expected to be a major draw and an economic catalyst.

The new facility will replace the Madden Hills and Westwood library branches, which are located less than a mile away.

The library design has been finalized, and construction bids have been received, officials say, and a contract is expected to be awarded later this month, with work expected to begin in September.

The new library branch is expected to open in late 2021.

Kambitsch said the library design encapsulates the aspirations West Dayton residents shared during feedback sessions and it will be a place where people gather, learn and grow together as a community.

The new branch will have 50 computers, meeting spaces, a community room, study spaces and conference areas.

The children’s area will have a program room with a small performance area.

A rendering of the adult area of the new west branch library / CONTRIBUTED

The city purchased the property and did some remediation work to prepare the site for redevelopment, Vincent said.