Wright-Patterson changes gate traffic patterns this morning

There will be changes in traffic patterns near two Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gates this morning.
The changes will happen at gates 12A (the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters gate) and 15A today “to increase the efficiency of traffic flow during morning surge hours,” the base said in a statement.
The changes include:
The left turn lane from Ogden Ave into Gate 12A during morning surge hours (6 to 9 am Monday through Friday) will be closed to improve traffic flow at Gate 12A.
The right most lane (turning onto Kuglics Boulevard from Gate 15A) will be changed into a continuous right turn lane during morning surge hours.
The left turn lane from Skeel Ave onto Kuglics will be closed and traffic from Communications Boulevard will not be able to cross the intersection onto Kuglics while this is configuration is in place, the base said.
This configuration is similar to the traffic pattern of Spruce and Chidlaw during morning surge hours. Cones/signs will be placed, similar to those at Gate 12A, the base said.