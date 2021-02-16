Wright-Patterson due to get more vaccines in early March

In mid-January, more than 1 million Tricare-for-Life beneficiaries who are age 75 and older became eligible for the vaccination, but supplies have varied by location.

Some states has made the vaccines available to those who are 65 and older, as well as to others with underlying medical conditions.

In Ohio this week, people who endure childhood medical conditions they have carried into adulthood are now eligible for the vaccine.

This group is the last to become eligible in Phase 1B of state’s overall vaccine rollout.

Across the state, demand has generally far outpaced supply for the vaccine.

Tricare is the health insurance program for uniformed service members, retirees and their families.