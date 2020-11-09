Wright-Patterson event geared toward civilian benefits, info

“This is more important than ever during COVID-19, as many people are teleworking, feeling isolated and adjusting to a new normal,” said McClain, affirmative employment special emphasis program manager.

On-base agencies featured at the Fair include Civilian Health Promotion Services, Airman and Family Readiness, Employee Assistance Program and the Education and Training office.

Wright Field Fitness Center will also hold a Turkey Trot run in conjunction with the event.

“New civilians learn a great deal about benefits and services at their New Employee Orientation, but they often forget or lose sight of all that’s offered once they start learning new work duties,” McClain said.

For additional information, email McClain or call at (937) 904-3344.