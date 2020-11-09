Wright-Patterson event geared toward civilian benefits, info

An upcoming in-person event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is geared toward giving civilian Air Force employees information about health, wellness and benefits.
It’s the second annual such event at the base, an Information Fair inviting employees to “offset the stress and review benefits and services that address the holistic needs of civilian employees,” a recent base announcement said.
The Affirmative Employment Program will host the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Wright Field Fitness Center, bringing together nine agencies to provide information and answer questions about resources Air Force civilians can access at Wright-Patterson.
To attend the event, dubbed “ThanksCIVing,” register for one of four half-hour blocks (11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m.) by Nov. 16 through Vera McClain at vera.mcclain@us.af.mil. Slots are first come, first serve, so list time slots in order of your preference.
“This is more important than ever during COVID-19, as many people are teleworking, feeling isolated and adjusting to a new normal,” said McClain, affirmative employment special emphasis program manager.
On-base agencies featured at the Fair include Civilian Health Promotion Services, Airman and Family Readiness, Employee Assistance Program and the Education and Training office.
Wright Field Fitness Center will also hold a Turkey Trot run in conjunction with the event.
“New civilians learn a great deal about benefits and services at their New Employee Orientation, but they often forget or lose sight of all that’s offered once they start learning new work duties,” McClain said.
For additional information, email McClain or call at (937) 904-3344.