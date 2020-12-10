Wright State to continue hybrid instructions in spring, summer and fall

Campus leaders will make a final decision on the plan in the coming days, he said.

Some institutions have cancelled spring break or spread the days out over the semester. But Wright State will not change to its schedule, Leaman said, citing that only about 30% of classes will be in-person and the relatively low number of COVID-19 infections this fall.

“We don’t have students that head to Cancun for spring break,” he said. “We have students that go to work over spring break. If they are able to follow the rules, I feel very strongly that spring break is really necessary where it is at so that everybody can catch their breath and prepare for the remainder of the semester.”

The schedules for summer and next fall have been planned, and the instruction delivery modes will mirror this semester. However, officials will be prepared to pivot to majority in-person instruction if the pandemic were to significantly improve between now and summer, Leaman said.

Schedules aside, Leaman announced to the trustees that Wright State Physicians, which is affiliated with Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine, will be a coronavirus vaccination site when the vaccines become available. The university also applied to be a vaccination site, possibly working in collaboration with Wright State Physicians. The school will get additional information when they meet with Greene County health officials today.

In other news, the university’s fall COVID-19 pilot testing was successful, and school officials plan to keep it in place when classes resume in spring. In all, there were 377 tests ordered, and 321 were fulfilled, meaning 15% no-show. Of the 321 that tested, five ― 1.6% ― were positive.

It’s encouraging that there was not an outbreak among students of hotspots on campus, Leaman said. That’s because the students and employees were diligent about following the university’s safety protocol, he said.