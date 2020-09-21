WSU agrees to sell Dayton property, acquire parcels of land

Wright State University has agreed to sell one of its properties for more than $3 million and acquire several parcels of land.
The Board of Trustees on Friday authorized the university to sell the Cox Center and the land 3171 Research Park Blvd. in Dayton for $3.5 million to Kettering Medical Center, which has been leasing property.
In addition, multiple parcels of land were approved to be transferred from Double Bowler Properties Corp. to WSU. The parcels are the Calamityville property, the Grime Street property ― two residential lots ― and the Lake Campus property. Double Bowler is the university’s private nonprofit real estate corporation.
The trustees approved both items during their meeting Friday.