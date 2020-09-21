WSU agrees to sell Dayton property, acquire parcels of land

The Board of Trustees on Friday authorized the university to sell the Cox Center and the land 3171 Research Park Blvd. in Dayton for $3.5 million to Kettering Medical Center, which has been leasing property.

In addition, multiple parcels of land were approved to be transferred from Double Bowler Properties Corp. to WSU. The parcels are the Calamityville property, the Grime Street property ― two residential lots ― and the Lake Campus property. Double Bowler is the university’s private nonprofit real estate corporation.