WSU professor awarded $1.7 million grant to research cancer treatment

Sunar and his team have been working on the technology for the past several years. They’ve built a flexible fiber-based endoscope that can be inserted into a body cavity or organ, according to the release. The endoscope features quantitative fluorescence imaging that can detect lesions in internal organs better than conventional fluorescence imaging and other imaging methods, the university said.

Tissue tends to absorb conventional light and diminish the fluorescence imaging contrast. However, Sunar and his team’s endoscope corrects for this light attenuation, resulting in an improved fluorescence contrast so that clinicians can better delineate cancer from surrounding normal tissue, according to the release. This approach also allows for measurement of absolute drug concentration at the local tumor site and normal tissue without any need for invasive methods.