Xenia contractor wins $300K contracts in flying car project

Those involved will also investigate dry fiber application techniques using automation, possibly braiding, filament winding, and other methods in blade construction.

The second contract with UDRI and Aurora Flight Sciences will begin work on composite structures.

The overall program aims to reduce weight, cost and manufacturing time of eVTOL aircraft.

The two contracts have a combined value of $300,000.

Last week, Austin-based LIFT Aircraft showcased its “flying car” technology as well as its simulator at the Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport. It was the first time that type of aircraft had come to Ohio.

“These type of electric multi-rotor autonomous aircraft are really, we believe, the future of flight. It is safer, lower cost and easy to fly, anyone can fly it,” said Matthew Chasen, CEO of LIFT Aircraft.