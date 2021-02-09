X

Xenia contractor wins $300K contracts in flying car project

Example of a composite part from Spintech Holdings in Xenia. Contributed
By Thomas Gnau
Spintech to partner with UDRI and AFRL

Spintech Holdings, Inc., of Xenia, has been awarded dual Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) contracts to help advance electric flying cars.

Spintech will work with partners the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) and Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing company that focuses on electric vertical take-off and landing (or “eVTOL”) vehicles — often called “flying cars.”

The first contract will focus on propeller blades, while a second contract will focus on composite materials.

The propeller blades project will “explore novel methods of manufacture and materials leading to improved manufacturing, reduced cost, and increased structural efficiency of propeller blades” for electric flying cars, Spintech said in a new announcement.

Matthew Chasen, CEO of LIFT Aircraft, instructs a member of the media on how to fly a simulator for LIFT Aircraft’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Friday. The “flying car” is the first to arrive in Ohio, and is supported by a recent $226,000 grant from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program in infrastructure investments at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Those involved will also investigate dry fiber application techniques using automation, possibly braiding, filament winding, and other methods in blade construction.

The second contract with UDRI and Aurora Flight Sciences will begin work on composite structures.

The overall program aims to reduce weight, cost and manufacturing time of eVTOL aircraft.

The two contracts have a combined value of $300,000.

Last week, Austin-based LIFT Aircraft showcased its “flying car” technology as well as its simulator at the Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport. It was the first time that type of aircraft had come to Ohio.

“These type of electric multi-rotor autonomous aircraft are really, we believe, the future of flight. It is safer, lower cost and easy to fly, anyone can fly it,” said Matthew Chasen, CEO of LIFT Aircraft.

