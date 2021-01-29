Xenia council can’t agree on resolution asking DeWine to lift COVID restrictions

Explore Xenia buying buildings in Towne Square

The legislation encouraged patrons going to Xenia small businesses to take “personal responsibility for their own health and wellness during this pandemic and at all times.”

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays said she voted no because she was not comfortable with some of the language in the resolution. Newly appointed councilman Will Urschel voted against the measure because he said he’s worried about the strain to the area’s health system.

Urschel also said his mother was hospitalized with COVID in the fall.

“I’m really concerned for our medical folks,” Urschel said. “Our hospitals are in a serious situation right now.”

Councilman Levi Dean said there is no data to show that the governor’s orders are helping.

Rebekah Dean, Levi Dean and Thomas Scrivens voted in favor of the resolution.

Council President Wesley Smith told Dean that he would not be opposed to her rewording the legislation and bringing it back to council for consideration.

“COVID is affecting everybody all the time,” Smith said.

If the legislation were to pass, the city clerk would have to forward copies of the resolution to DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof, Senator Bob Hackett, Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, State Representative Bill Dean and the Ohio Municipal League.