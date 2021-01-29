Xenia council can’t agree on resolution asking DeWine to lift COVID restrictions

After much debate, Xenia City Council could not agree on a resolution asking Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine lift all coronavirus restrictions on businesses.
The legislation was aimed at helping local small businesses that have suffered loss of revenue since the pandemic began. The legislation sought to ask the governor to lift current coronavirus restrictions like the curfew and mask mandate.
Councilwoman Rebekah Dean brought the legislation forward and said that she does not support the government mandating restrictions on citizens.
“I think we need to stand up for the businesses in our community. Our businesses are the backbone of our community,” Dean said.
The current restrictions to limit customers and shorten operating hours due to the statewide curfew continue to negatively affect small businesses, the resolution stated. The resolution said a local restaurant stated it suffered a 51% loss of business from May through December.
The legislation encouraged patrons going to Xenia small businesses to take “personal responsibility for their own health and wellness during this pandemic and at all times.”
Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays said she voted no because she was not comfortable with some of the language in the resolution. Newly appointed councilman Will Urschel voted against the measure because he said he’s worried about the strain to the area’s health system.
Urschel also said his mother was hospitalized with COVID in the fall.
“I’m really concerned for our medical folks,” Urschel said. “Our hospitals are in a serious situation right now.”
Councilman Levi Dean said there is no data to show that the governor’s orders are helping.
Rebekah Dean, Levi Dean and Thomas Scrivens voted in favor of the resolution.
Council President Wesley Smith told Dean that he would not be opposed to her rewording the legislation and bringing it back to council for consideration.
“COVID is affecting everybody all the time,” Smith said.
If the legislation were to pass, the city clerk would have to forward copies of the resolution to DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof, Senator Bob Hackett, Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, State Representative Bill Dean and the Ohio Municipal League.