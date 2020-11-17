Young’s Dairy bike tour event raises $100K for area charities

Young’s Jersey Dairy as announced that with the work of local volunteers and bike riding enthusiasts it has raised $100,000 to donate to four charities through its Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Tour.
In a release, the dairy said the money would go to The Alzheimer’s Associate, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, United Rehabilitation Services and South Community Behavioral Services.
The annual charity bike tour has donated $1,442,400 over the last 18 years, the release said.
This year’s event made multiple changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, first moving from a two-day event in July to a one-day ride in September. The event also had its more than 130 riders spread out over 90 miles.
The bike ride, organized by local volunteers, starts and ends at Young’s Dairy, with five mileage options available. Food and ice cream are provided to all volunteers and riders, and each charity provides volunteers to staff rest stops along the route.
Plans for the next charity bike tour, to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2020 are in progress, the dairy said.