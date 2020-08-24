Zoom outages felt locally, but classes go on

A Zoom outage in some parts of the world was not derailing the first day of classes at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University, spokespeople for those schools said Monday.
“Wright State has very little Zoom utilization,” Seth Baugess, a WSU spokesman, said. “We are mostly WebEx and Blackboard Collaborate. We are minimally impacted.”
Cathy Peterson, a spokeswoman for Sinclair, said the Zoom outages are neither a huge problem nor a minor inconvenience at the moment.
“I would say it’s somewhere in-between,” Peterson said at about 10:45 a.m. “It’s definitely an inconvenience, especially on the first day of classes.”
She said Sinclair’s technical staff are trying to craft a “workaround” to deal with the issue, moving to alternate videoconferencing apps or programs where possible.
In the United States, the problem started on the East Coast early this morning before spreading wider, according to media reports.
“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company said in a statement quoted by media outlets. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”
Zoom has a lot of users, and that number has grown explosively since the pandemic began to be keenly felt in the United States last spring. The number of daily meeting participants reached a peak of 300 million in April, up from 10 million before the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal said Monday.