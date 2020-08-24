Zoom outages felt locally, but classes go on

In the United States, the problem started on the East Coast early this morning before spreading wider, according to media reports.

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company said in a statement quoted by media outlets. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

Zoom has a lot of users, and that number has grown explosively since the pandemic began to be keenly felt in the United States last spring. The number of daily meeting participants reached a peak of 300 million in April, up from 10 million before the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal said Monday.