Newsletter: Bill’s Donut Shop, a much-loved Centerville fixture, has new owners

When people are new to the Dayton area, longtime residents may advise them to check out the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Carillon Park or the Dayton Art Institute.

“And you have to try Bill’s Donuts,” they might add.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville changing owners after decades in same family

Bill’s Donut Shop is changing hands for the first time in nearly three decades, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg told us Thursday.

Siblings Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam, who took over the Centerville business from their parents in 1995, said they’re selling it to Marshall and Amy Lachman of Beavercreek, who previously lived in Centerville.

Remaining the same: Tucker said everything at Bill’s Donut Shop, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 268 N. Main St., will remain the same, including the bakers, recipes, equipment and staff.

“Nothing is going to change,” she said a day before the scheduled sale. “He’s going to keep all the same products and mixes and all the employees. We’re hoping for a smooth transition.”

Northern Tool & Equipment eyeing former Toys ‘R’ Us parking location

A developer recently submitted a site plan for a Northern Tool + Equipment store at the northeast corner of Interstate 75 and Ohio 725 in Miamisburg, Schwartzberg also reported this week.

Great visibility: Miamisburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a non-public hearing for a site plan review Monday.

“The site has great visibility for Northern Tool, and the city benefits from landscaping upgrades that will enhance the site and the general area,” Miamisburg Development Director Chris Fine said.

Dayton auto dealer near Dayton Mall seeks to build new Kia, Nissan dealerships

And our third story today from Schwartzberg: Matt Castrucci Auto Mall of Dayton plans to build new Kia and Nissan dealerships to replace four existing vehicle display and sales buildings along with a section of an existing body shop, according to plans submitted to the city of Miamisburg.

Why it matters: The expansion is good for the dealership and its customers “because we will now have three standalone stores,” said Megan Gentry, the auto mall’s controller. “No departments will be combined.”

Court-chosen engineer says Troy Tavern building reached ‘end of service life’

A structural engineer appointed by a Miami County judge to give an independent assessment of the controversial Tavern Building in Troy’s historic district said in a report that the structures “have likely reached the end of their service life,” Reporter Nancy Bowman tells us.

Sustained damage: The buildings making up the 112-118 W. Main St. structure were “very well built for their time” — with parts dating back to the 1840s — but have “sustained storm damage and “have unfortunately not been cared for in recent years,” Daniel Geers of Jezerinac Geers and Associates in Dublin wrote in a report ordered by Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall.

Here’s what to know about 2023 Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson

I’ve run the Air Force half-marathon twice. Unfortunately, that does not count as a full marathon.

Runners, take your marks: The third Saturday of September is tomorrow, and that means one thing: Tens of thousands of U.S. Air Force Marathon runners will move through the streets of Fairborn and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Here’s what to know about today’s and tomorrow’s events.

Government shutdown?

The federal government never fully “shuts down,” of course. But with the number of days until Sept. 30 quickly ticking away, the possibility of even a short-term funding measure seems to be diminishing.

Given that the state of Ohio’s largest employer in one location is Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the issue is hugely important here. To take one not-so-small example: The Pentagon noted last month that in the event of a shutdown, no funds will be available to pay new contracts until Congress appropriates new funds.

Some Republicans blocked a procedural vote that halted movement on appropriations bills recently. Other Republicans are working toward a continuing resolution, or a temporary funding bill that would mean, at the very least, no missed paychecks for service members.

“I’m worried about it,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said Thursday

Stay tuned.

Quick hits

Kudos to the boss: Dayton Daily News Managing Editor Rich Gillette was recognized as one of Editor and Publisher magazine’s 20 Over 50.

New housing near the Kettering Meijer will have to wait: Reporter Nick Blizzard has the details.

How would a UAW strike affect local DMAX plants: At this point, the Flint assembly plant, which DMAX supplies, it not being struck. We’ll see how this unfolds.

The Miami Valley continues to be an asthma capital: But it’s not as bad as it once was, at least according to this ranking.