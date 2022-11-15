Newsletter: Fewer Whoppers in Dayton

12 slices of bacon

2/3 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of butter melted

7 tsp. of soy sauce

1 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder

5 regular cans of green beans (drained)

Recipe: Put the drained beans in a 9 by 13 pan. Add the cooked bacon pieces. Mix remaining ingredients (the crack sauce) and pour sauce over beans. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Toss and serve.

I usually just throw everything in a crockpot on low for a few hours and it turns out just as great.

If you would rather not cook on Thanksgiving, here is a list of restaurants and caterers in the Dayton area offering carryout meals. Many of them do have deadlines of this week for customers to place orders.

What's your favorite Thanksgiving recipe?

Fewer Whoppers in Dayton area

If you saw a girl in sweatpants and a hoodie on Sunday taking a photo of the Burger King on Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. around dinner time, that was me!

This location along with six others have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants.

The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton,1401 N. Keowee St. in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati St. in Dayton, 60 S. Broad St. in Fairborn, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia and 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. have closed.

All seven restaurants appear to be owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, according to the posted signs.

I have reached out to Burger King and TOMS King about the closures, but have yet to receive a reply.

Moe’s and McAlister’s coming to Washington Twp.

McAlister’s Deli and Moe’s Southwest Grill are opening new neighboring restaurant locations next year in Washington Twp. on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

A spokesperson for Focus Brands said the restaurants are slated to open in spring 2023.

The restaurants are going into the space that previously housed a Willis Music store at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The space has sat empty for more than a decade.

The opening of Moe’s Southwest Grill will mark the return of this restaurant to the Miami Valley. The restaurant had locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall, but those closed around 2010. The closest Moe’s Southwest Grill to the Dayton area is in Mason.

I’m really excited for these two restaurants to open because they will be in the same strip mall as my bungee fitness class.

One stop, two cuisines

Hasohn Dillard, owner of The Munchin’ Buddha, is integrating his mother’s Cambodian roots with American-style food to create buddha (hibachi) bowls, street tacos, burgers, loaded fries and much more at 100 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

He told me his top seller is the buddha bowl featuring your choice of protein (chicken, steak, shrimp or salmon), rice, mixed vegetables (onions, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, zucchini) and fried egg. The bowl is topped off with his specialty made Yum Yum sauce.

The recipe is top secret and that is what sets his meals a part. He said customers come just for the sauce.

Within the same building, you can get authentic Jamaican cuisine from Taste of Jamaica.

Qianya Sinclair, who owns the restaurant with her partner, Chris, said this is their first brick-and-mortar location. They had previously had pop-ups on Salem Avenue.

Taste of Jamaica serves a variety of different Jamaican cuisine including oxtail and jerk chicken. Meals typically come with rice, peas and cabbage, but customers can add baked mac and cheese, sweet potato corn bread, Jamaican sodas and much more.

Quick Bites:

🧇 Waffle Shop serving up a holiday tradition: The Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church in Dayton is open through Friday. The money raised from the event is given through grants to small, local nonprofits. Find out more about this tradition and how you can get a waffle here.

🍕 The Wizard of Za is now open near UD: The pizza shop on Brown Street serves Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more from 4 p.m. to midnight in the former space of Zombie Dogz.

🍗 Soul food pop-up happening after hours at Butter Cafe: A new pop-up on Brown Street near the University of Dayton campus is serving soul food, strombolis and more out of the Butter Cafe’s carryout window. Click here to read more.

🌮 Lily’s Dayton adds Tuesday evening service: The restaurant is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu featuring five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.

☕ Boozy coffee drinks now available at W. Social Tap & Table: The bar and coffee shop at Dayton’s first food hall is teaming up to offer boozy coffee drinks as early at 7 a.m. to serve third shift-ers and essential workers ending their overnight shifts. Take a look at the menu here.

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! Last week, a reader asked about two new establishments coming to Troy. I have reached out to Crafted and Cured for updates, but have yet to hear back. The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield confirmed that Miso, her new restaurant in Troy, is coming along, but did not have an opening date.

If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open up, feel free to email me, and I’ll check it out.

Also, remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories.