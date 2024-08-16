Newsletter: How one city is reacting to the convenience store onslaught

More than 10 Sheetz and Wawa locations have been proposed in the region in the past two years, reporter Nick Blizzard recently noted. Eight Sheetz stores have opened, including locations in Beavercreek, Fairborn, Franklin, Huber Heights, Springboro, Springfield and Vandalia.

But there has been a reaction. Centerville and Kettering have rejected proposals by the Pennsylvania-based Sheetz.

One of those cities has said (in effect), “Enough — for now.”

Kettering issues 16-month ban on gas stations, convenience stores, similar businesses

Kettering has placed a 16-month temporary ban on convenience stores and gas stations, a move the mayor says is rooted in a failed Sheetz plan last year.

What’s not allowed: Zoning applications and approvals for vehicle fueling or recharging establishments, kiosks, automobile washing establishments, convenience stores, and/or small box discount stores.

What’s quotable: There’s a “concern that, because they do require a large area of property and the requests ... coming in for particular locations where we’re just not really sure the gas station of that nature is what we’re looking for,” said Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner.

Buc-ee’s water issue: Court issues temporary restraining order against Huber Heights

The situation: A restraining order has been issued against the city of Huber Heights, temporarily prohibiting it from disconnecting from Clark County water and sewer services near a planned Buc-ee’s site.

This was an order Clark County sought, and there’s a history at work here.

The dispute: Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said he believes the Buc-ee’s project is what prompted Clark County commissioners to act.

“The lawsuit wasn’t filed until (Clark County commissioners) knew that Buc-ee’s was coming,” Gore told the Dayton Daily News. “... The only reason we started to expand our own sewer is because Clark County refused to provide sewer services ... .”

What to know about new Starbucks CEO, a Miami U. graduate

In 2018, when Chipotle was reeling from multiple food poisoning outbreaks that had sickened 1,100 people, the company called Brian Niccol to turn things around.

Niccol has a Western Ohio foundation.

West Carrollton starts road construction near I-75 tied to new development plan

Orange barrel season continues, and its latest local manifestation is in West Carrollton.

The situation: An important traffic shift is underway near East Dixie Drive/East Central Avenue, just west of Interstate 75 in West Carrollton, resulting from early development in that city’s River District project. Announced last year, the project is slated to bring a whitewater park, apartments, a hotel, restaurants and more to the riverfront.

AtriCure is ready to grow in Warren County.

A decade ago, this biomedical company’s “headquarters” was scattered across several buildings in West Chester Twp. But that was yesterday.

Today: AtriCure expects to create 400 full-time jobs in Mason, generating more than $54.9 million in new annual payroll, the state of Ohio said Thursday.

The reason: In a word, demand. The company produces surgical treatments and therapies for medical procedures, the treatment of atrial fibrillation — a condition that affects nearly 40 million people — left atrial appendage management, and post-operative pain management.

