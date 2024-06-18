Newsletter: How the Dayton Air Show soared for 50 years

It’s business newsletter time, and I’m glad you’re here. Tell me about what your business is doing at tom.gnau@coxinc.com.

Celebrating a half-century of the Dayton Air Show takes hard work, relationships

A 50th anniversary Dayton Air Show happens only once.

But making it happen takes hard work, persistence and relationships across the country.

The work: Interviews with organizers and fans of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show help illustrate the massive work involved in presenting a nationally recognized show of this caliber every summer, harmonizing dozens of details, hundreds of volunteers and an endless array of never-ending tasks to entertain crowds that may exceed 80,000 people over two days at Dayton International Airport June 22 and 23.

The payoff: “That never gets old,” one air show pilot told me. “From my seat, from my perspective, what I see is a lot of people with their heads just looking up at the sky and just watching us fly. What I particularly enjoy is the children. Their eyes — I mean, you can see them from space.”

Read the story.

Also: Dale Ross, former chamber military manager, recalls the show’s first days.

And: The ink-stained types who brought the air show to us.

Orange barrel season on I-75 will last a year longer

The projected completion of the Interstate 75 reconstruction north of downtown Dayton has been pushed back by a year, with work now expected to last into summer 2027.

Why: The state cited “an unexpected discovery of multiple areas where the pavement thickness is deeper than anticipated,” with the Ohio Department of Transportation saying this means “additional, substantial work to complete the project.”

Read the story.

Area high school students say they see a future in Dayton, but seek more opportunities

For anyone concerned about finding skilled workers in the future — and that’s all of us, isn’t it? — this story from Lee McClory is a must-read.

The project: Local students recently tackled topics surrounding artificial intelligence, technology and more in a 32-hour internship with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center called Inside Dayton Fellows.

The opportunity: A Forbes article recently named Dayton one of the best places for young people, and the students said the factors named in the article — skilled job openings, low housing and living costs, and plenty of restaurants and things to do — mattered to them.

The money graf: Students said internships, job shadow opportunities and career fairs were some of the best ways to reach them.

Former longtime Kettering city manager appointed interim leader in Vandalia

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

If you’ve been following the situation at Vandalia city hall in recent weeks, you know there has been a lot to report.

Catch-up: Former City Manager Dan Wendt vacated his position following a brief administrative leave that was preceded by a series of closed-door council meetings.

That followed the settlement of a lawsuit with the community’s school district involving millions of dollars.

A complicating factor in the city vs. school district battle was that Richard Herbst is the mayor of Vandalia, and his wife, Holly Herbst, is the president of the Vandalia-Butler school board.

The latest: Vandalia will be served temporarily by Mark Schwieterman, who has been appointed interim city manager as part of a contract with the Shared Resource Center.

Schiweterman is the retired city manager of Kettering.

Defense contractor Apogee’s growth fuels need for new space in Beavercreek

The Dayton area has plenty of success stories among defense-oriented firms. Apogee Engineering should be counted among those.

Apogee is hiring steadily and has enjoyed some $38.7 million just in Department of Defense contracts in fiscal year 2024, with another $14.29 million in General Service Administration contracts, according to data on USASpending.gov. (That doesn’t include Department of Energy, VA, NASA or other contracts.)

The move: Fueled by contract wins for the Air Force and others, the Colorado Springs-based company is welcoming friends to check out its new offices at 2611 Commons Blvd.

Quick hits before you go

The importance of fathers: Advice to new and experienced dads.

Inflation-fighting budget meals: Five less expensive options.

Fourteen years since lighting struck the “King of Kings” sculpture: Better known as “Touchdown Jesus.”

Ready to help plan Greene County’s future? Inquire within.

Luxury townhome builder is looking Uptown: Our Centerville reporter has the details.