Luxury builder plans townhomes for Uptown Centerville

Each four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath townhome will have about 2,550 square feet over three stories with a rooftop deck facing South Main Street and attached-garage access from the rear.

“These new townhomes will offer more residents a chance to live within walking distance of Uptown’s shops, restaurants and cultural attractions,” Centerville Development Director Erik Collins said. “This will add to the energy and excitement of the ongoing revitalization efforts.”

The addition of upscale townhomes caters to a growing demographic seeking a walkable, low-maintenance lifestyle close to amenities, according to the city.

The proposed building design includes exterior materials of brick and wood. Cornices and eaves accent the roofline and deck with molded window trim and ground-floor planter boxes.

The development aligns with Centerville’s Uptown Action Plan, “a comprehensive strategy to revitalize the district and foster a vibrant, mixed-use community,” the city said.

Springboro-based Vita Modern Homes’ Centerville Skyline Residences are “designed to blend historical Centerville architecture with modern living aesthetics and amenities,” according to Jason Lincoln, manager for the builder.

The townhomes provide “versatile homesteads for a broad spectrum of homebuyers looking to enjoy the new, exciting and convenient lifestyle Uptown has to offer,” Lincoln said.

Tetrad Investments purchased the undeveloped, less-than-half-an-acre property in May 2023 for $65,500, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

The only board/commission approval required to construct the project was from the Board of Architectural Review, which reviewed and approved the building’s architecture, according to city spokeswoman Kate Bostdorff.

The only remaining approvals are for final zoning and building permits, Bostdorff said. Both are reviewed and approved at staff level.