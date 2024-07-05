Newsletter: Meet Dayton manufacturers’ newest advocate

So manufacturing matters. Manufacturers in the Dayton area need advocates, and it appears a new one is stepping up to the plate.

Dayton manufacturing advocates have found their new president

And she is a familiar name.

President-in-training: The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association board of trustees Wednesday announced the hiring of Amy Schrimpf as the trade organization’s new vice president and “president-in-training.”

Resume: Schrimpf is Kettering government’s economic development director and has worked as a project manager for the Dayton Development Coalition, a project director for the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement Distrct and public policy director of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, among other roles.

Woodard Development proposes dual new buildings at Miami Valley Research Park

You know the name: The work of developer Jason Woodard has visibly changed swaths of downtown Dayton. Increasingly he is turning toward Beavercreek, both for his Mission Point development and, now, in the Miami Valley Research Park.

New buildings: Woodard Development is proposing new buildings offering more than 100,000 square feet of research and development space in the Beavercreek portion of the Miami Valley Research Park on behalf of an as-yet-unnamed client.

Quitclaim deed fraud victim wins her house back

A feel-good story for your long holiday weekend — and maybe a warning, too.

What happened: A Trotwood woman who said her property was taken from her through a fraudulent quitclaim deed transfer was awarded her house back in a Montgomery County court.

What she said: “I’m really just taking it all in,” Robin Mobley told the Dayton Daily News. “In the beginning, I was fighting for my house. But later on, I felt like I was fighting for all of us.”

City issues demolition and residential permits for former church site near UD

The city of Dayton has issued a commercial wrecking permit for a former church property at 105 Sawmill Road, and the site was being fenced off earlier this week for demolition and eventual construction of a new home there.

Home construction plans: “We understand there may be curiosity about the family’s plans for the property,” attorney Natalie Rauf wrote to the city of Dayton and the University of Dayton, the property’s previous owner. “The family intends to build a new residence on the property and they look forward to living in the city of Dayton and being a part of the local neighborhood. The exact timeline of the construction is not known at this time.”

Ohio’s $15 minimum wage amendment campaign falls short

What happened: The campaign behind a $15 minimum wage amendment in Ohio opted not to submit the hundreds of thousands of signatures it collected before the state’s Wednesday deadline and instead vowed to try for a ballot measure in 2025.

Business groups pleased: One Fair Wage’s decision means that there will be no option to raise the state’s $10.45 minimum wage this November, to the delight of many pro-business groups, including the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

*Tell me what’s happening with your business. Contact me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com.*

Quick hits

This story makes me hungry: But then, a lot of these stories do.

A 24-hour White Castle? Interested? Here’s where it is.

I really should eat something before working on this newsletter: Restaurant news in June.

Community activists demand answers: About the police shooting of a Dayton teen

Wright State: Budget is better, but improved student retention remains a goal.