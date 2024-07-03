NEW DETAILS: Dayton Region Manufacturers Association finds its next president

She will work with outgoing President Angelia Erbaugh and DRMA staff as Erbaugh approaches a previously announced retirement, expected in late 2025.

Schrimpf will joins the DRMA team on July 22, the association said.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Amy on with the DRMA,” David Reger, DRMA chair, said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience and is a trusted business leader who understands the Dayton region. Her proven skill set, honed within similar organizations and in various roles and responsibilities, is a perfect fit.”

Schrimpf has an extensive Dayton-area resume.

She is Kettering government’s economic development director and has worked as a project manager for the Dayton Development Coalition, a project director for the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement Distrct and public policy director of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, among other roles.

DRMA is comprised of nearly 200 manufacturing companies and 130 manufacturing suppliers across 17 counties in West Central Ohio.