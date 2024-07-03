BreakingNews
Ohio Ice Cream Trail features 54 stops including several in Dayton region

NEW DETAILS: Dayton Region Manufacturers Association finds its next president

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) has found its next president.

The DRMA board of trustees on Wednesday announced the hiring of Amy Schrimpf as the trade organization’s new vice president and “president-in-training.”

ExploreThis longtime advocate of Dayton-area manufacturing is retiring

She will work with outgoing President Angelia Erbaugh and DRMA staff as Erbaugh approaches a previously announced retirement, expected in late 2025.

Schrimpf will joins the DRMA team on July 22, the association said.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Amy on with the DRMA,” David Reger, DRMA chair, said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience and is a trusted business leader who understands the Dayton region. Her proven skill set, honed within similar organizations and in various roles and responsibilities, is a perfect fit.”

Schrimpf has an extensive Dayton-area resume.

She is Kettering government’s economic development director and has worked as a project manager for the Dayton Development Coalition, a project director for the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement Distrct and public policy director of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, among other roles.

DRMA is comprised of nearly 200 manufacturing companies and 130 manufacturing suppliers across 17 counties in West Central Ohio.

In Other News
1
White Castle in Trotwood to become 24-hour operation on weekends
2
City issues demolition and residential permits for former church site...
3
UPDATE: 72-year-old Clayton man found safe
4
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in...
5
2nd person dies after drive-by shooting in Dayton last week

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top