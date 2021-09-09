JobsOhio backs developer Woodard on ‘Mission Point’ near Wright-Patt

“Ohio is the most military-friendly state in America, the foundation of which is built on the Dayton region’s heritage supporting military missions, military families and veterans,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.

“The Class A office and lab space at Mission Point will be strategically located near Wright-Patt, providing defense contractors a premium site to attract and retain talent and quickly go to market,” Nauseef added.

JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant for the project. Thursday’s announcement did not give an amount for the grant. A coalition spokeswoman said the figure may be listed in JobsOhio metrics in October, if the agreement is signed this month.

OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user.

“Defense contractors come to Dayton to be close to Wright-Patt, but their missions require a specific type of office and lab space. Woodard Development understands those needs and we’re excited to partner with them to provide additional space for this fast-growing industry,” said Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development at the coalition.