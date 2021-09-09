JobsOhio backs developer Woodard on ‘Mission Point’ near Wright-Patt

Dayton developer Jason Woodard is following through on plans for furtherance of the “Mission Point” office development near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, with newly announced help from JobsOhio
Woodard Development, LLC will start work on 20 acres of “class A” office and laboratory space, an expansion of the existing Mission Point development, adding a 90,000-square-foot office-and-lab building, the Dayton Development Coalition said Thursday.
The site could support an additional 300,000 square feet of space over time, directly across from one of the nation’s largest Air Force bases, already a magnet for defense contractors.
“The response to the expansion of Mission Point has been phenomenal,” Woodard said in the coalition’s release. “The continued growth within (Wright-Patterson) is driving more requirements for high-quality large footprint space in the market.”
Woodard told the Dayton Daily News in April that construction would be just east of and adjacent to Mission Point Boulevard south of Col Glenn Highway. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. anchored the office park at 2601 Mission Point in 2014 and continues to operate there, he said in April.
“Ohio is the most military-friendly state in America, the foundation of which is built on the Dayton region’s heritage supporting military missions, military families and veterans,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.
“The Class A office and lab space at Mission Point will be strategically located near Wright-Patt, providing defense contractors a premium site to attract and retain talent and quickly go to market,” Nauseef added.
JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant for the project. Thursday’s announcement did not give an amount for the grant. A coalition spokeswoman said the figure may be listed in JobsOhio metrics in October, if the agreement is signed this month.
OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user.
“Defense contractors come to Dayton to be close to Wright-Patt, but their missions require a specific type of office and lab space. Woodard Development understands those needs and we’re excited to partner with them to provide additional space for this fast-growing industry,” said Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development at the coalition.