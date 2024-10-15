Newsletter: Remembering a congressman who remembered everyone

Interestingly, this accelerated as the Cold War ended, when it easily might have gone the other way.

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, a Springfield-area Republican (and a member of the Ohio Air National Guard), played a big role in saving the National Guard base in Springfield from closure. He helped direct hundreds of millions in federal dollars to the region for development, health care, education and, yes, Wright-Patterson, according to those who recently recalled his work.

Former Congressman Dave Hobson had huge impact on the Springfield-Dayton area

U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson started representing Ohio’s 7th Congressional District in early 1991, about two months before I started my newspaper career with the Fairborn Daily Herald. While I was new to journalism, Hobson really wasn’t new to politics or representing the people of Ohio.

Our paths crossed more than a few times. He was friendly and (always the sign of an attentive politician) I noticed he never forgot anyone’s name.

Hobson died on Oct. 6 at age 87 after a brief illness.

‘Things that mattered’: “He was a big supporter of Springfield, a big supporter of the Miami Valley. I think he wanted to do things that mattered. He wanted to get things done,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a longtime friend of Hobson’s. “I think he felt he had skills that enabled him to improve the lives of people.”

AES Ohio cuts ribbon on $175M substation serving Honda EV battery plant

Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio cut the ceremonial ribbon last week on the company’s largest substation, a key waystation in delivering electricity to a fast growing area in and around Fayette County.

Electrifying investment: In all, AES Ohio invested $175 million here and the company expects the site to serve an estimated additional 140MVA (megavolt amperes) of new load, a spokeswoman for the utility said.

AES Ohio committed to energize the new Honda-LGES EV battery plant in that area “on time and on budget,” she said.

Dayton Foodbank begins construction on new $4.5M community building

A 12-year project is coming to fruition for the Dayton Foodbank.

Build it: The Foodbank recently started construction on a new community resource building, which will support its work for food security and health equity, the organization’s leaders said.

And they will come: The vision is that the new building will provide “wraparound services” for Foodbank clients.

What they’re saying: “Our Foodbank team and board of directors have long been dreaming of this day, and we’re thrilled to celebrate alongside each of you,” said Michelle Riley, chief executive of the Foodbank.

Big occupiers boost Dayton industrial real estate in 3Q, report finds

The Dayton-area’s industrial real estate market continues to benefit from big movers and shakers, a new report from Colliers confirmed.

Strengths: The third quarter of 2024 marked notable activity for the Dayton industrial market, fueled by major occupancies and demand for space, Colliers said in a quarterly assessment.

Companies like Sierra Nevada and ESI Electrical Contractors are making an impact. The total inventory in the Dayton market expanded to 103.98 million square feet, up from 103.7 million square feet last quarter, with the addition of 281,482 square feet of new supply.

Springboro moving to finance 60 acres for possible new school

Land plans: The city of Springboro expects to finance the purchase of more than half of the 103-acre Easton Farm land, which officials said could become the site of a school.

Springboro may issue up to $7 million in bonds to fund buying about 60 acres land at 605 N. Main St., according to City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

What they’re saying: “We hope to close on the property by the end of the year,” Pozzuto told Reporter Nick Blizzard.

