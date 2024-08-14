Newsletter: Several soft openings are happening throughout the region🍴

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

I ordered it on gluten-free bread since I’m trying to cut back on grains. My favorite thing about the cafe is everything on the menu is available gluten-free at no extra cost — this stems from the owners’ son having celiac disease.

I also had an iced mocha latte that was just as good. Socialite Cafe has partnered with Proud Hound in Cincinnati as its coffee roaster.

The cafe not only serves lunch with sandwiches and salads, but also offers breakfast with items such as baked goods, oatmeal, parfaits, chia seed pudding and a lox box with smoked salmon, capers, red onion and cream cheese.

Owners Scott and Rebekah Allendevaux have spent the last 10 years traveling back and forth from the United Kingdom to Kettering and plan to share their experience through the European-style cafe.

The cafe has a timeless touch. There are several leather couches and chairs with vintage trunks as tables that are topped with postcards from around the world. The cafe will play 1940s-era music and feature 22 newspapers and magazines that are updated daily and weekly from throughout the world.

Socialite Cafe, located at 4011 Marshall Road in Kettering behind Speedway, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday during its soft opening. The grand opening is expected to be Friday, Aug. 30 when the owners plan to expand their hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

***

Butterbee’s opens in Xenia with limited hours

Butterbee’s American Grille is in the midst of a soft opening in Xenia.

The family friendly, sports-themed restaurant and bar, located next door to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday during its soft opening.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20 normal hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Xenia restaurant is Butterbee’s fourth location. Butterbee’s first opened in Mt. Orab in 2006 and expanded to Cincinnati in 2009 and Milford in 2014.

The restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs. All food is made from scratch.

The David Restaurant Group, who also owns and operates the Xenia Skyline Chili, saw Xenia as a “natural fit” for a Butterbee’s location because of its small-town feel.

Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District will soon undergo a transformation in its dining experience. The restaurant will be rebranded as Culina, offering a fine casual service model.

“Culina will offer Italian-inspired small plates, akin to what Americans would consider tapas style,” said Chef Dana Downs. “Small plates will on average be priced between $14 and $26, allowing guests to enjoy fresh pastas, seafood and steaks & chops.”

With the transition to a fine casual service, guests can expect a more refined atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

“Guests can customize their experience to suit their preferences for their visit,” Downs said. “Whether you’re in the mood for a quick salad for lunch or planning to celebrate a special occasion with a group, Culina is here to cater to your needs.”

The restaurant will not take reservations, but accommodations can be made for groups of eight or more.

Gift cards for Roost will be honored at Culina. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

6888 Kitchen Incubator adds grocery store, lunch hours at Dayton Arcade

Since opening in March at the Dayton Arcade, 6888 (pronounced “Six Triple Eight”) Kitchen Incubator has expanded its offerings to its members and the community.

The nonprofit organization launched a Summer Marketplace in July, along with a grocery store, to highlight its members’ creations and others in the Dayton region.

The marketplace is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 24. Attendees can expect fresh vegetables, baked goods, prepared foods and other products.

The grocery store is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday featuring cold treats, drinks and dry goods.

In addition, two of its members, Boss Potatoes and Side Piece Soul Cafe, are now serving lunch.

Boss Potatoes, owned by Martina Scott, features baked potatoes stuffed with a variety of toppings. She plans to open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday to start off. She hopes to expand to five days a week and eventually offer breakfast potatoes.

Side Piece Soul Cafe, owned by Briana Parks, features a variety of soul food such as fried porkchops, sautéed chicken, fried chicken, corn bread, macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato yams. The Cafe is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Parks told me at the end of last week that she plans to expand her hours this week by opening at 7 a.m. for breakfast. On Monday, Aug. 19, Side Piece Soul Cafe will launch on DoorDash and hours will expand once again.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat, the CheezCake Lab is offering cheesecake slices throughout the week.

READ MORE: 6888 Kitchen Incubator is a resource for the community

Quick Bites

🌽 Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival returns this weekend: The event features a number of food and craft vendors, a full slate of local entertainment, a recreated 1840s pioneer village, children’s activities, and of course, lots of sweet corn.

🥪Local sandwich shop closed: The Subway on West Main Street in Xenia has permanently closed, according to a sign from management on the door of the business. READ MORE

🍴 2 Riverside restaurants closed after Sunday fire: Pita N More and Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill are closed after a fire consumed the Dollar General on Airway Road.

🥩 KPOT opens near Dayton Mall: The all-you-can-eat dining experience merging traditional Asian Hot Pot and Korean BBQ kicked off its soft opening on Monday. The restaurant is located at 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road near the Dayton Mall.

🥐 Seattle-based bakery to bring its famous piroshky to Dayton: Piroshky Piroshky is teaming up with The Dayton Beer Co. for a pre-order pickup event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Those interested have until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to place an order.

Best of Dayton 2024: Results are in

We asked you a question — who, and what, is the best of Dayton? More than 160,000 votes later, the people have spoken.

Here’s a taste of the winners in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Best Breakfast: The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook

Best Buffet: Beavercreek Pizza Dive

Best Diner: George’s Family Restaurant

Best Family Restaurant: Spaghetti Warehouse

Best Food Truck: McNasty’s Food Truck

Best Hamburger: Slyder’s Tavern

Best Happy Hour: The Reserve On Third

Best Neighborhood Bar: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner: Oakwood Club

For a complete look at the winners in our Best of Dayton contest, CLICK HERE.

