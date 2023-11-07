Newsletter: Stratacache CEO Chris Riegel interested in KeyBank Tower

I’m tanned, rested and ready after a week off and here to bring you your Tuesday Dayton Business Newsletter.



Let's get to it, shall we? With our first story, city hall reporter Cory Frolik reports that Stratacache founder and Chief Executive Chris Riegel may be about to extend his property holdings.

Chris Riegel may lease KeyBank Tower

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Dayton City Commission this week could vote on a ground lease and purchase-option agreement with a company called Arkham Red LLC, which is managed by Stratacache CEO and founder Riegel, according to city documents.

Bottom line: Commission this week is expected to vote on an assignment and assumption of a ground-lease agreement with Arkham Red that would last for 50 years.

Arkham Red proposes to pay $12,500 per quarter for a lease for KeyBank Tower and a $1-per-quarter lease for the KeyBank Tower conference center.

Dayton to Montgomery County: $1M for Joby Aviation, please

The city of Dayton has applied for a local $1 million development grant to incentivize Joby Aviation Inc. to build a new flying car manufacturing plant near Dayton International Airport.

The city recently applied for the money under Montgomery County’s ED/GE program — Economic Development/Government Equity funds pooled by county communities seeking to attract or retain businesses.

Bottom line: ED/GE grants have a track record of success locally, having helped cement big projects such as Fuyao Glass America in Moraine and GE Aerospace’s EPISCENTER in Dayton. Stay tuned.

Looking to buy a former downtown Dayton hotel site?

If so, you’re in luck.

RI Marketplace says bidding on the former Dayton Grand Hotel at 11 S. Ludlow St. is scheduled to start at noon Dec. 4, closing noon Dec. 6. Tour dates are available by appointment Nov. 15 and 16.

The hotel will be offered in an online auction for at least the second time in nearly three years.

And how much? The starting bid is $650,000. Good luck.

Taco John’s delays Kettering debut

Credit: JEREMY P. KELLEY/STAFF Credit: JEREMY P. KELLEY/STAFF

A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market is not expected to open until next month, Reporter Nick Blizzard tells us.

The opening of Taco John’s, which had been targeting an Oct. 16 restaurant debut at 4045 Wilmington Pike, has been pushed back until mid-December, according to a company spokeswoman.

One reason it matters: The 2,106 square-foot location in front of the large Meijer store will have 30 to 40 part- and full-time employees and a seating capacity of 50, said Marin Suska, Taco John’s media services director.

Quick hits

It got lowd last night. Flyers’ Faithful, take our poll.

RachelBakes & Co: Has closed, Nataline Jones, tells us.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill: Will open in Huber, Jones also notes.

The Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest: This is the best kind of contest, obviously.

Today is Election Day. Here’s what you should know.