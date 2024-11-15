Newsletter: Veterans taking the entrepreneurial journey have a new ally

More than 1.9 million of small businesses are owned by veterans, according to Forbes. That translates to one in ten small businesses being veteran-owned, contributing over $1 trillion in annual receipts and employing more than five million people nationwide.

Now Dayton-area veterans (and their families) have a new resource.

Helping veterans start businesses is the mission. Wright State is the place.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) officially opened a Veterans Business Outreach Center office at Wright State University’s Millett Hall Wednesday, the first office of its kind in Ohio, SBA officials said.

The need: Since January 2021, the nation has seen more than 19.8 million new business applications nationwide, including over 556,000 in Ohio. The SBA recently released data showing it backed $1.3 billion in loans to veteran entrepreneurs in fiscal year 2024.

What they’re saying: “We want to make sure they have access to capital, the funding needed to start and scale their business,” said Geri Aglipay, regional administrator for the SBA’s Great Lakes region. “Part of that is we’re also offering counseling.”

The impact: SBA loans matter. Nicholas Ripplinger, president of Dayton’s Battle Sight Technologies, told me that an SBA sponsorship of the D’AnielIo Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University helped launch his company. Another SBA loan helped his business survive COVID.

Longtime Miamisburg restaurant announces new ownership

This story seemed to grab readers by the lapels, at least online.

New owners: Pappa’s Pizza Palace recently announced it is under new ownership and is back to being family-owned, making changes aimed at returning it to its former glory.

What they’re saying: Abby and Mike Kinder and their nephew Parker Lenski, as new owners of the restaurant at 412 S. First St. in Miamisburg, are “here to carry on the traditions of the beloved Pappa’s that we all know and love.”

“Our mission is simple: to honor the legacy of (former owners) Dale and Connie while introducing exciting new flavors and experiences for our community,” the restaurant said.

Harriston Twp.’s FC Industries celebrates new building

Harrison Twp. manufacturer FC Industries Inc. is ready to officially open a new building on Webster Street, made necessary in part by the acquisition of a Miamisburg company last year.

Why it matters: The new building gives the steel products manufacturer an additional 40,000 square feet of production space.

What happened: FC Industries in Harrison Twp. acquired Miamisburg Coating early last year. The renamed MC Coating will move from Miamisburg, while BarSplice Products, an FC subsidiary, will expand its operations into the new building.

2 new retailers coming to The Greene in Beavercreek

In the wake of a debt restructuring, the Greene Town Center is welcoming two new retailers, and both are expected to open in the spring of 2025.

The Greene recently completed a 10-year refinancing of its debt after the 72-acre, 1.1 million-square-foot outdoor shopping mall was hit with a lawsuit in May.

Milestone: Wells Fargo Bank withdrew that suit Oct. 4.

“The refinancing represented our commitment to the long-term health, growth, and success of the property,” said Zach Bornstein, CEO of Olshan Properties, the Greene’s parent company. “It marks a significant milestone in our continued mission to provide a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for the Dayton community.”

Dayton area custom swimming pool builder to launch $1M expansion

Buckeye Pools, a residential and commercial custom swimming pool builder, will add 16,000 square feet to its existing 6.5-acre Washington Twp. campus at 10101 Sheehan Road.

An eye for growth: The expansion includes a 7,020-square-foot storage building to add more boat and RV storage, a 6,000-square-foot shop building and a 2,482-square-foot office building next to Sheehan Road.

The quote: “We’ve always kept our eyes open for an opportunity to set ourselves up for the growth, the expansion,” said owner Chris Durbin. “We continue to build and service pools and would like to continue to grow that while maintaining the customer service levels.”

Quick hits

