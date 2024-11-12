FC Industries ready to open new building on Webster Street

A ribbon-cutting is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 5000 Webster St.

FC Building 2 will house production lines for MC Coating and BarSplice Products, two of FC Industries’ subsidiaries.

FC Industries in Harrison Twp. acquired Miamisburg Coating early last year. Miamisburg Coating had provided industrial epoxy coating services to manufacturers like BarSplice Products for nearly 40 years, supplying epoxy coated rebar couplers to the concrete construction industry globally, FC Industries said at the time.

The renamed MC Coating will move from Miamisburg, while BarSplice will expand its operations into the new building.

“This additional space will allow FC Industries to offer a broader range of rebar products and enhance its epoxy coating services to meet growing customer demand across diverse industries,” the company said Tuesday.

FC Industries said a Montgomery County ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grant helped make the expansion possible.

Frank and Lila Casella started the company as AFC Tool Co., a tool and die business, in 1972. FC Industries, Inc. was created as a holding company for the AFC family of manufacturing businesses in 1989.