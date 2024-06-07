Newsletter: When DHL left, Wilmington was left for dead. How ATSG, Amazon partnership changed that

E-commerce got stronger during COVID, which only helped the Wilmington air cargo company that leases freighters to customers for just that purpose.

Maybe the biggest development for Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), based in the Wilmington Air Park: Amazon exercised warrants in early 2021 to claim an ownership stake of nearly 20% of ATSG.

Last month, that partnership was extended, with ATSG announcing that it will begin flying the Boeing 767-300 cargo jets for Amazon’s logistics network this summer, possibly adding another 10 aircraft, under a five-year contract.

Wilmington’s ATSG announces immediate leadership transition

What: More recently, ATSG announced a series of leadership changes.

Who: Joe Hete, who served as chairman of the board of directors and chief executive, has been appointed executive chairman; Mike Berger, who served as president, has been appointed CEO and a member of the company’s board; and Jeffrey Dominick, who served as a member of the board, was appointed president.

Read the story.

Hotel hunt: Dayton Convention Center seeks developer for $60M to $80M project

What happened: The hunt is on for a developer to construct an ambitious new hotel next to the Dayton Convention Center that some say is needed to ensure downtown can compete for major events.

Downtown plans: The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority issued a request for qualifications from developers interested in building a new hotel on land across Jefferson Street from the convention center, at a potential project cost of $60 million to $80 million.

Read Cory Frolik’s story.

Honda launches first-of-its-kind hydrogen fuel cell CR-V in Marysville

It’s the first fuel cell electric vehicle (EV) made in the United States, and it’s being made here in Ohio.

What it is: It’s a Honda CR-V, with a twist, a big one: It has a domestically-made fuel cell system with plug-in EV charging capabilities.

Why it matters: Honda’s electric vehicle strategy is increasingly important, particularly in Ohio.

Honda is updating assembly plants in Marysville, East Liberty and Anna for production of electric vehicles (EVs). The automaker is also building a plant for the production of EV batteries in Fayette County, not that far from Dayton.

Here’s the story.

Home sale prices in past decade: See which Dayton community has had the highest jump in home prices.

We’ve got the data.

Reporter Eric Schwartzberg worked with Dayton Realtors to analyze median home sale prices in area communities in the last decade. Read Eric’s full investigation here, including an interview with a young couple struggling to find their first home in this tumultuous market.

Key takeaway: Out of the 22 communities we looked at, 17 saw the median sales price of a new home more than double between 2013 and 2023, with four communities surging beyond that.

Huge Hutchings stacks may soon be demolished

A familiar sight on the horizon will soon be just a memory, reporter Eric Schwartzberg learned.

The three tall smokestacks at the now-closed, 1940s-era Hutchings Station power plant are slated to be torn down June 14, Miamisburg officials said.

Why: In January 2021, Frontier Industrial purchased more than 200 acres at the site for just over $866,000. The Buffalo, N.Y.-based company previously said the best reuse for the site would be a recreation complex and residential development, mentioning the possibility of indoor and outdoor athletic fields, along with some “accessory commercial uses.”

You should read these, too:

Dayton VA clinic to be renamed: In honor of this historic veteran.

D-Day coverage: Straight from the archives.

Vandalia will search for a new city manager: Reporter Aimee Hancock has the details.

Think you can run a food truck?: Natalie Jones gives us an idea of what’s involved.

VIDEO: See what happens inside Intel Corp. factories in Oregon