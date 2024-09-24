Newsletter: Wholesaler Winsupply aims to supply new area development

The Moraine-based company shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — nationwide. Partners own a substantial part of their businesses as minority owners, with Winsupply acting as majority owner.

And the company’s local presence may grow (again) very soon.

Winsupply could expand with purchase of property for new facility in Miamisburg

Winsupply Inc. could construct a facility northeast of Byers and Lyons roads, west of Interstate 75 in Miamisburg, we learn from Reporter Eric Schwartzberg.

Massive plans: The 622,728-square-foot building would include office, warehouse, distribution and loading dock spaces, city documents show.

What the company says: “This investment once again solidifies Winsupply’s commitment to doing business in the Miami Valley,” said Bill Tolliver, real estate services and in-house counsel at Winsupply. “While we don’t have an immediate need, Winsupply is preparing for the growing needs of our entrepreneurs who make up Winsupply.”

Read the story.

Here’s what Montgomery County’s $103.3 million in ARPA funds covered

An accounting of how American Rescue Plan Act funds were spent across governments of all types has been happening (or starting to happen) nationwide.

Here’s what Montgomery County government says it uncovered in its own examination:

Winners: Infrastructure and human services were the big winners for allocations of Montgomery County’s $103.3 million in ARPA funds.

Read more about how the money was spent locally.

Jobs created as AFMC stands up new ‘IDO’ office at Wright-Patterson AFB

When the Air Force wants to solve problems, it turns to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. That’s no surprise.

Materiel powerhouse: Specifically, the Air Force turns to Air Force Materiel Command, the huge command with nearly 90,000 military members and civilians worldwide who work to equip and arm the Air Force.

New jobs: A new office, the Integrated Development Office, has opened at Wright-Patterson to help find solutions as the Air Force re-orients itself to face China and Russia. The office will have 200 positions, and just 60 of them have been filled.

Read the story.

Focus on Ohio’s newest I-75 interchange will be jobs and commerce; not big box retail

The cornerstone of the proposed Millikin Innovation District in Butler County is simple.

Big box retail? No thanks: “The focus is on jobs and commerce,’’ said Bryan Behrmann, Liberty Twp.’s director of planning and zoning. “We’re not looking to draw big box retail.”

Development tools: A new zoning district would be applied to roughly 700 acres near the $50 million planned Millikin Road interchange with Interstate 75. Construction could begin in 2028 or ‘29.

Last month trustees imposed a development moratorium to provide time to establish a vision for the area.

Read the story.

Dayton Vitality Hotel could open this year at former Crowne Plaza downtown

What happened: The new management of the former Crowne Plaza Dayton says the downtown property should reopen as the Dayton Vitality Hotel by the end of the year.

What they’re saying: From Bright Hotel Management: “Our vision is to be the preferred choice for hotel owners, guest and associates by offering innovative solutions, operational excellence and exceptional results. We use technology to enhance our efficiency, productivity and sustainability.”

Read the story.

Quick hits:

Air Force Marathon photos: Was that you crossing the finish line? It certainly wasn’t me.

Santa Clara business district: Is recommended for the National Register of Historic Places.

Our view: JD Vance’s behavior is unbecoming of his office

A tool to keep the lights on this winter: State issues electric reconnection order.

Two restaurants, one cafe: Coming soon near Wright State.