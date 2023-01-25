Newsletter: Winter Restaurant Week underway, chicken wing competition coming

Figlio in Kettering with their Caesar Salad, Chicken in Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce and the Crème Brulee

Station House Restaurant in Dayton with their Tomato Bisque, Caesar Salad and Chicken Zorba

Franco’s in Dayton with their Bruschetta Bread, Lasagna Meat Sauce and Chocolate Cake

Lord of the Wings vs. Mother Clucking Chicken Coop

Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar on Salem Ave. in Dayton.

I met them at the sports bar to talk about the competition and both claim they have the best chicken. Aside from the competition, Earnest and Baxter are longtime friends who are looking forward to bringing people together to try their wings.

The competition, which will include a panel of judges, will cover five categories: Spicy Garlic, Plain, Barbecue, Specialty Sauce and Garlic Parmesan. Roughly 10 to 15 vendors are expected at the event as well. The public will be able to buy tickets and try the wings themselves.

The winner of the competition will get their name and one of their sauces on the other’s menu, they said.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea opening first brick-and-mortar

Dayton’s first bubble tea food truck will soon open a brick-and-mortar space in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood, owner Nicole Cornett confirmed.

Cornett said Billie Gold Bubble Tea is expected to open in March at 732 Watervliet Ave. where Press Coffee Bar was previously located.

Press Coffee Bar’s last day at that spot was Jan. 20. The owner of Press Coffee Bar, Janell Barker, told me they were ready to shift direction and focus on their other location at 257 Wayne Ave.

Cornett said she is looking forward to having a regular spot for her customers, who can expect the same menu with some new drinks and unique snacks.

“It’s really hard to have a bad day when you’re drinking a bubble tea,” Cornett said. “We always say when you’re hot, hungry, thirsty or tired, a bubble tea will fix your problems.”

I think we can all agree to that!

Billie Gold Bubble Tea will continue to operate their food truck but plans to change how often and where.

New brewery to open next summer in Enon

New Enon Brewing, a new brewery focusing on lagers, is expected to open June 2024 in Enon, according to owner Jon Vanderglas.

Vanderglas, who owns the brewery with his wife, Shelley Wiley, said it will be located at 160 N. Xenia St. He explained the property is currently a residential rental he plans to gut and turn into a taproom with an outdoor patio.

The brewery is expected to specialize in lagers in addition to making stouts, porters, saisons and other Belgian styles.

Vanderglas said they are still in the early stages of planning.

Quick Bites:

🍔 Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation: This was the third time the owner has had to renovate it.

🍝 Demnika’s Italiano now serving alcohol: The Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering is now serving beer, liquor and wine after receiving its D-5 liquor permit.

🍗 Buffalo Wild Wings to open location in Xenia: The restaurant is planned for a lot that sits between Lowe’s Home Center and Wal-Mart. Click here for more restaurants coming to Xenia.

🍸 Dayton-area mixologists to battle it out in March: The eighth annual Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders will return after taking three years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

🌮 El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina now open in Englewood: The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located.

Tell Us:

