Newsletter: Wings, Mexican food & more foodie news 😋

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! I finally got my tamale fix. Last weekend, I went to Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina at 3800 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

I had two homemade tamales, filled with chicken and topped with their homemade Verde sauce. I typically go for chimichangas, quesadillas or tacos, so it was nice to have something different!

This was my first time at Jorrge’s. Thank you so much Dorothy Massie for the recommendation! I cannot say enough how friendly and attentive the staff was. I never had to ask for anything because they were on top of it.

I will definitely be back the next time I’m craving tamales!

Centerville Mexican restaurant to be rebranded

Speaking of Mexican food, Rancheros Cocina Mexicana, located in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Centre, is being rebranded into El Asadero Mexican Grill.

El Asadero has partnered with the owners of Rancheros to turn the restaurant into a new, modern concept, co-owner Omar Espinoza told me. The rebranded restaurant will feature a dining experience with entertainment such as a dancing robot or shots delivered via airplane.

Customers can expect a new food and drink menu with favorites such as Street Tacos, Steak Sirloin, Quesabirria and Pizzabirria, as well as margarita towers and other creative drinks. Espinoza said the food menu features authentic chargrilled dishes.

The owners are in the midst of a remodel with new urban artwork and decorations. They are planning to take over Oct. 1.

I am so excited to try the Pizzabirria and can’t wait to see this new dining experience! It reminds me of Mi Cozumel in Cincinnati.

El Asadero, located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 134, also has plans to expand next door.

New restaurant specializing in wings opens in Dayton

Wings Fly, a family owned and operated restaurant, has opened its doors at 960 Patterson Road in Dayton.

In addition to wings, including boneless wings, the restaurant offers chicken tenders with a variety of sauces including Buffalo Ranch, Hot BBQ, Hot Honey, Lemon Pepper and Parmesan Garlic. They also have sandwiches like the NY-Style Chopped Cheese or The Flying Burger, as well as wraps featuring a Chicken Caesar and Buffalo Chicken. Meals are served with seasoned fries and customers can order desserts such as funnel cake fries or cheesecake.

I recommend trying the Hot BBQ and Hot Honey sauces. Their wings are lightly battered and cooked to a perfect crisp. I typically go for a breaded wing, but their naked wings were just as good!

Wings Fly is operated by Sabrina Melhem and her brothers, Laith and Ismail, their mom, Najah, and business partner, Sami Jamhour. Laith and Ismail always dreamed of opening their own restaurant. They previously worked with Jamhour at JJ’s Fish & Chicken in Dayton.

Wings Fly is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday for dine-in or carryout.

Ohio Pint Day glass designed by Kettering brewery owner

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association celebrated its fourth annual Ohio Pint Day yesterday with a collectible glass designed by Amy Kollar Anderson, co-owner of Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities in Kettering.

Kollar Anderson was excited for the opportunity to have her artwork all around Ohio — especially on a beer glass because she’s a big fan of the beer industry and the culture/art associated with it.

Starting yesterday, approximately 17,000 Ohio Pint Day glasses were available at more than 180 participating breweries across Ohio. Craft beer fans can expect to find many different offers from participating breweries. Some will sell the glass filled with the customer’s choice of beer while others may include the glass with a crowler or growler purchase to-go.

Thanks to the partnership between the participating breweries and glass manufacturer Boelter Beverage, $1 from every glass will be donated to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

Kollar Anderson will be at Southern Ohio Brewing, 818 Factory Road in Beavercreek, from 5 to 7 p.m. today for an artist meet and greet.

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Curried Pumpkin Mushroom Soup

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News writing about food and restaurants spanned three decades. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“You can throw out any other pumpkin soup recipes you may have clipped out to try. This one is the very best,” Heller wrote. “My sister tasted it on a visit to Turback’s Restaurant in Ithaca, N.Y. She wrote “Gourmet” magazine’s “You Asked For It” column and asked them to get it for her.”

Ingredients:

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

1/2 chopped onion

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon curry powder

3 cups chicken broth

1 pound can pumpkin puree (be sure to buy plain pumpkin, not spiced pumpkin pie filling)

1 tablespoon honey

pinch freshly grated nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup whipping cream

Directions: In a large, heavy saucepan, cook the mushrooms and onion in the butter, stirring over moderate heat, for 3 minutes. The onion should be soft but not brown. Add the flour and curry powder and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes. Remove pan from the heat, add the stock while whisking. Stir in the pumpkin, honey, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer Soup, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes. The recipe can be made ahead to this point.

When ready to serve, heat the soup, and stir in the cream. Heat until the soup is hot, but not boiling. Makes six servings. The recipe doesn’t mention it, but the restaurant serves the soup out of a hollowed pumpkin.

Quick Bites:

🥞 Blue Berry Café plans to relocate by end of year: The café is moving to 129 W. Franklin St. in downtown Bellbrook to ensure a better experience for their staff and customers alike.

🍔 Sale of Tank’s Bar & Grill falls through: The restaurant will now be auctioned. Click here for more details on when it will take place.

🍕 Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza is back at Donatos: The pizza is available until Oct. 29. When ordering online, customers can receive a $3 discount on a large Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza by using the promo code “HOT.”

